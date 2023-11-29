BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.91%)
BIPL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
BOP 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.98%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.79%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
DGKC 72.70 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.95%)
FABL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
FFL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
HBL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.85%)
HUBC 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.58%)
PAEL 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PIOC 111.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
PPL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.98%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.7%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
SNGP 64.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.55%)
SSGC 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
TRG 86.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.05%)
UNITY 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 6,176 Decreased By -54.3 (-0.87%)
BR30 21,367 Decreased By -372.6 (-1.71%)
KSE100 60,451 Decreased By -279.7 (-0.46%)
KSE30 20,130 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.54%)
Nov 29, 2023
Markets

New high: bulls dominate, KSE-100 crosses 61,000 with over 700-point gain

BR Web Desk Published 29 Nov, 2023 11:00am

Bulls continued their march at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 61,000 level for the first time in history during trading on Wednesday.

At 10:35am, the KSE-100 index was hovering at 61,524.37 level, an increase of 794.11 points or 1.31%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and the refinery sector trading in the green.

On Tuesday, the market hit the then-highest historic levels on the back of aggressive buying by local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 918.92 points or 1.54% and crossed 60,000 historic level for the first time in its history to close at the then-highest-ever level of 60,730.26 points.

The buying spree comes on the back of a staff-level agreement reached between Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review under the nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

The government believes the IMF’s executive board will give its approval in December, after which Pakistan will receive the second tranche of the SBA.

The funding would also pave way for inflows from other multilateral and bilateral partners.

Experts have said that low valuations coupled with foreign buying is supporting the ongoing market rally. They said that market participants are confident that with economic stability in the country, the Pakistani currency will also stabilise and interest rates will also decline.

This is an intra-day update

