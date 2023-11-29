New high: bulls dominate, KSE-100 crosses 61,000 with over 700-point gain

Bulls continued their march at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 61,000 level for the first time in history during trading on Wednesday.

At 10:35am, the KSE-100 index was hovering at 61,524.37 level, an increase of 794.11 points or 1.31%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and the refinery sector trading in the green.

On Tuesday, the market hit the then-highest historic levels on the back of aggressive buying by local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 918.92 points or 1.54% and crossed 60,000 historic level for the first time in its history to close at the then-highest-ever level of 60,730.26 points.

The buying spree comes on the back of a staff-level agreement reached between Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review under the nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

The government believes the IMF’s executive board will give its approval in December, after which Pakistan will receive the second tranche of the SBA.

The funding would also pave way for inflows from other multilateral and bilateral partners.

Experts have said that low valuations coupled with foreign buying is supporting the ongoing market rally. They said that market participants are confident that with economic stability in the country, the Pakistani currency will also stabilise and interest rates will also decline.

