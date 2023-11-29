BAFL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
BIPL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (7.01%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
FABL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.8%)
FCCL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.95%)
GGL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.34%)
HBL 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.56%)
HUBC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.45%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.53%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.79%)
OGDC 107.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.3%)
PAEL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
PIOC 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
PPL 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.4%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
SSGC 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
TELE 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.74%)
TPLP 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.17%)
TRG 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
UNITY 26.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
BR100 6,197 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.53%)
BR30 21,524 Decreased By -215.4 (-0.99%)
KSE100 60,583 Decreased By -147 (-0.24%)
KSE30 20,210 Decreased By -30 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 61,000 as profit-taking finally kicks in

  • Benchmark index has seen a rise of over 50% this calendar year
BR Web Desk Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 01:15pm

Profit-booking got the better of the bullish KSE-100 on Wednesday as stocks retreated but not after the key benchmark index had hit an intra-day high of 61,555.83 with a gain of over 800 points during trading.

Riding on the back of a massive buying spree spurred by multiple factors, the KSE-100 opened positive and crossed the 61,000 level for the first time in history.

However, consolidation and profit-taking kicked in as investors opted to book their gains, pushing the benchmark below the 61,000 level. The KSE-100, which has posted record increases over the last few weeks, has seen an increase of over 50% this calendar year.

Pakistan’s KSE-100 has seen a record year, but how far can the bull run?

Earlier, across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and the refinery sector trading in the green.

On Tuesday, the market hit the then-highest historic levels on the back of aggressive buying by local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The buying spree comes on the back of a staff-level agreement reached between Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review under the nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

The government believes the IMF’s executive board will give its approval in December, after which Pakistan will receive the second tranche of the SBA.

The funding would also pave way for inflows from other multilateral and bilateral partners.

Experts have said that low valuations coupled with foreign buying is supporting the ongoing market rally. They said that market participants are confident that with economic stability in the country, the Pakistani currency will also stabilise and interest rates will also decline.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX interest rates KSE-100 index IMF deal IMF and Pakistan PSX stocks SBA

Comments

1000 characters
Sajid Nov 29, 2023 11:51am
Company ka deewaliya hogaya hai lekin phr bhi munafa mein hai
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fact Nov 29, 2023 02:35pm
@Sajid which company?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 61,000 as profit-taking finally kicks in

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

Oil slightly higher as OPEC+ awaited, Black Sea storm disrupts supply

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

Bangladesh orders probe into Cricket World Cup flop

FY23 sales of immovable properties: WHT collection registers 340.5pc growth YoY

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

Read more stories