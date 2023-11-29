KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 61,000 as profit-taking finally kicks in

Profit-booking got the better of the bullish KSE-100 on Wednesday as stocks retreated but not after the key benchmark index had hit an intra-day high of 61,555.83 with a gain of over 800 points during trading.

Riding on the back of a massive buying spree spurred by multiple factors, the KSE-100 opened positive and crossed the 61,000 level for the first time in history.

However, consolidation and profit-taking kicked in as investors opted to book their gains, pushing the benchmark below the 61,000 level. The KSE-100, which has posted record increases over the last few weeks, has seen an increase of over 50% this calendar year.

Earlier, across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and the refinery sector trading in the green.

On Tuesday, the market hit the then-highest historic levels on the back of aggressive buying by local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The buying spree comes on the back of a staff-level agreement reached between Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review under the nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

The government believes the IMF’s executive board will give its approval in December, after which Pakistan will receive the second tranche of the SBA.

The funding would also pave way for inflows from other multilateral and bilateral partners.

Experts have said that low valuations coupled with foreign buying is supporting the ongoing market rally. They said that market participants are confident that with economic stability in the country, the Pakistani currency will also stabilise and interest rates will also decline.

This is an intra-day update