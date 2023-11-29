Activities of Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 185,937 tonnes of cargo comprising 136,349 tonnes of import cargo and 49,588 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 136,349 comprised of 32,270 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 22,197 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 1,042 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,739 tonnes of DAP, 1,548 tonnes of Lentils, 1,960 tonnes of Rapeseed, & 63,303 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 49,588 comprised of 33,108 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 16,480 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 5639 containers comprising of 3252 containers import and 2387 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 668 of 20’s and 842 of 40’s loaded while 184 of 20’s and 358 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 666 of 20’s and 632 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 228 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, Osaka Express, Arman 10, Gsl Elizabeth, Xin Chang Shu & Gion Trader berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Lotus A, Wan Hai 627, MT Shalamar, X-Press Salween, Woojin Elvis and TS Dalian sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel America left the port on Tuesday morning and two more ships New Fairy and Evridiki is expected to sail on the same day.

Cargo throughput of 122,611 tonnes, comprising 79,565tonnes imports cargo and 33,046tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,507 Containers (1,397 TEUs Imports and 1,110 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Carina, Ardmore Engineer, MSC Ellen, Maersk Cabo Verdo and Maersk Columbus scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berthsat MW-1, FOTCO, and QICT on Tuesday, 28th November-2023, while a gas carrier Al-Daayen is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 29th November-2023.

