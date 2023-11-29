Markets Print 2023-11-29
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 28, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 60,730.26
High: 60,845.61
Low: 60,023.86
Net Change: 918.92
Volume (000): 336,600
Value (000): 19,760,700
Makt Cap (000) 2,002,288,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,900.65
NET CH (-) 33.33
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,495.66
NET CH (+) 145.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,906.00
NET CH (+) 523.47
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,941.11
NET CH (+) 245.55
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,362.02
NET CH (+) 8.82
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,109.90
NET CH (-) 23.86
------------------------------------
As on: 28-November-2023
====================================
