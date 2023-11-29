KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 28, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 60,730.26 High: 60,845.61 Low: 60,023.86 Net Change: 918.92 Volume (000): 336,600 Value (000): 19,760,700 Makt Cap (000) 2,002,288,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,900.65 NET CH (-) 33.33 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,495.66 NET CH (+) 145.46 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,906.00 NET CH (+) 523.47 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,941.11 NET CH (+) 245.55 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,362.02 NET CH (+) 8.82 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,109.90 NET CH (-) 23.86 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-November-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023