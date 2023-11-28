Proposed ‘Federal Board of Customs’: PMO asks FBR to submit comments

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Office has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman to submit the FBR’s detailed comments on the proposed autonomous Federal Board of Customs (FBC).

Sources told Business Recorder that the caretaker government has proposed to establish a separate Customs division under the Ministry of Finance with an autonomous FBC.

The proposed board shall be headed by the FBR chairman who shall also be the de-facto secretary Customs division.

The board shall have 11 members, five of which shall be from concerned ministries including the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Maritimes Affairs with the objective to create a technologically advanced agency which facilitates trade, promotes industrial growth, raises revenue, protects Pakistan environment, health, food security, cultural heritage and enable Pakistan to be a partner of the global community.

