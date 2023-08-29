What to watch this September: ‘The Equalizer 3’, ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, ‘Love Again’

As we get past the last of the very busy summer blockbuster season, a whole new slew of fall programming awaits.

Streaming platforms are gearing up to debut brand new series and original movies as schools and colleges return to begin a new term.

Here is a selection of some on offer:

‘The Equalizer 3’: theatres across Pakistan

Denzel Washington reprises his iconic role as Robert McCall in the third and likely final iteration of the action franchise.

McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall steps in by taking on the mafia.

The movie is all set to debut on September 1.

‘Jo Bache Hain Sang Samait Lo’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

All set to debut as Pakistan’s very first Netflix show, this star-studded cast includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Hania Aamir among others.

The series has been directed by Momina Duraid, and is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling novel of the same name. The plot follows Sikandar, a Harvard law student, and Liza, a talented artist, both with troubled pasts, who meet in Italy.

The series will debut on September 16.

‘Love Again’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns to the small screen with Sam Heughan star in this new romantic comedy that debuted in theaters earlier this year.

Grieving her late fiancé, Mira texts his old number, unaware it’s now Rob’s. Rob, a journalist, is moved by her messages. Tasked with profiling superstar Celine Dion, he seeks Celine’s aid to meet Mira and win her heart.

The film is all set to hit Netflix on September 2.

‘Friday Night Plan’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

The Indian comedy brings back Bollywood yesteryear star Juhi Chawla, along with Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, and Medha Rana. The film tells the story a mother embarking on a business journey, when two bickering brothers come together with a covert plan to attend the most anticipated party of the year prior to her homecoming.

The film will release on September 1.

‘Sanak’: Theatres across Pakistan

Starring Shyraa Roy, Rashid Mehmood and Jawed Sheikh, the film tells the story of an obsessed killer infatuated by a film star, Samaira Khan. The film follows the killer as he goes on to terrorize her friends an family in an effort to get close to her.

The film will debut on September 29.

‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’: Peacock

Photo: Peacock

For fan of the John Wick franchise and/or Keanu Reeves in general, this limited series spinoff will focuses on the international hotel chain for assassins and stars Mel Gibson, Katie McGrath and Colin Woodell as young Winston Scott, the character played by Ian McShane in the movies.

The series is all set to debut on September 22.

‘The Morning Show’ - Season 3: Apple TV

Photo: Apple TV

This fast-paced newsroom drama featuring with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell is back for a third season.

Season two ended with a dramatic cliff-hanger as the show grapples with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to play some of the real life fears and tensions from March 2020.

The new season will debut on September 13.

‘Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi’: theatres across Pakistan

Photo: screengrab

This Punjabi-language comedy promises a light reprise as it follows the story of a middle-class household starring Ammy Virk, Jasmin Bajwa and Binnu Dhillon

Ammy Virk belongs to a middle-class family of eight and his materialistic father is convinced by him to let him marry the girl of his choice. A small car is given by the girl’s family as a dowry and mayhem ensues when the entire family of eight try to fit into the car.

The film will debut on September 28.