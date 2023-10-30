BAFL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
What to watch this November: ‘Dubai Bling’, ‘Napoleon’, ‘The Crown’

BR Life & Style Published 30 Oct, 2023 11:49am

As we head towards the end of the year, there is a slew of fresh programming coming to the big screen and other platforms.

The holiday season is also just around the corner, so Christmas titles are expected. However, with the Hollywood writers’ strike still in effect, expect delays to some productions and re-runs to take over instead.

Here is a selection of some titles that are slated for release in November.

What to watch this October: ‘Khufiya’, ‘Frasier’, ‘Beckham’

‘Dubai Bling’ - Season 2: Netflix

Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

Season two of the hit Arabic reality TV show, will again offer audiences a behind-the-scenes look at 10 of Dubai’s self-made millionaires as they live their decadent lives. The series follows a group of friends in Dubai as they navigate concerns both entrepreneurial and trivial, set against a backdrop of luxury cars, exotic resorts and the city’s most popular restaurants and late night hotspots.

The show reached the global top 10 for non-English-language series for four weeks in a row, and hit the top 10 list in 47 countries around the world.

Season two will feature both familiar faces and new, including Mona Kattan, Global President of Huda Beauty, which she co-founded with her sisters.

The new season is all set to debut on November 14.

‘Family Switch’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

This heartfelt comedy will feature Jennifer Garner and ‘Wednesday’ actress Emma Myer as a mother-daughter pair.

The movie tells the story of a family all mixed up days before Christmas, when they switch bodies after a planetary alignment. Their journey back to their own bodies brings them closer than ever.

The film is all set to release on November 30.

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

‘Squid Game’ – one of Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with millions of views on the streaming platform – now has a new offering.

The series is coming to Netflix as a reality competition where 456 contestants will fight to win $4.56 million in challenges inspired by the original show.

The series is all set to debut on November 22.

‘Julia’: Max

Photo: Max
Photo: Max

Julia Child fans can rejoice when ‘Julia’ returns for a second season. The show is inspired by the life of legendary chef and TV personality Julia Child, – inarguably the first TV cooking personality.

The new season is all set to debut November 16.

‘The Buccaneers’: Apple TV+

Photo: Apple TV+
Photo: Apple TV+

Taking stock from the success of period dramas such as the wildly successful ‘Downton Abbey’, and the more recent ‘Gilded Age’, this new offering by Apple tells the story of the daughters of America’s new rich.

With their newfound class, the girls are on their way to England to land themselves and aristocrat. The music-driven series will feature hits from Taylor Swift, Angel Olsen and Maggie Rogers.

The show is all set to debut on November 8.

‘Faraway Downs’: Hulu

Photo: Hulu
Photo: Hulu

Baz Luhrmann expands the universe of his 2009 film ‘Australia,’ starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, with essentially a retelling of the film with a new ending and updated soundtrack.

Kidman stars as Lady Sarah Ashley, an aristocratic woman with a cattle ranch in Australia. Following the death of her husband, a baron plans to take her land, as she tried to protect it, with the help of a cattle drover.

The film is all set to release on November 26.

‘The Marvels’: Theatres across Pakistan

Photo: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Photo: Marvel Cinematic Universe

The latest instalment in the Marvel franchise, is a female-led superhero film starring Brie Larson along with no other than ‘Ms. Marvel’, played by Iman Vellani.

Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Zawe Ashton.

The film is all set to debut on November 10.

’The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: theatres across Pakistan

Photo:IMDb
Photo:IMDb

The tenth instalment serves as a prequel to eponymous franchise. This iteration will feature villain, Coriolanus Snow as mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games.

The film is all set to debut on November 17.

‘Napoleon’: theatres across Pakistan

Photo: Apple TV+
Photo: Apple TV+

This classic period film starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby was directed by Ridley Scott and is an Apple TV+ production.

The story examines the French military leader’s rise to power and his volatile and addictive relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.

The film is all set to release in theatres on November 22, and will be released on Apple TV+ at a later date.

‘The Crown’ - Season 6 (Part 1): Netflix

Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

The sixth and final season of Netflix’s flagship biopic series on the life of Queen Elizabeth II takes place in the 2000s. It will be released by Netflix in two installments: the first four episodes being released on 16 November 2023, and the remaining six on 14 December 2023.

This season will examine death of Princess Diana as well as the teenage years of Prince William and Harry, including the arrival of Kate Middleton.

The new episodes are all set to drop on November 16.

