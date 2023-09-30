What to watch this October: ‘Khufiya’, ‘Frasier’, ‘Beckham’

As the holiday season approaches, keep a lookout for reruns of Halloween movies and new horror titles, as well as the impending release of cheesy Thanksgiving and Christmas family movies.

While the Hollywood writers’ strike had put a temporary halt on the production of some shows, there are plenty of new and returning series and movies to look out for.

What to watch this September: ‘The Equalizer 3’, ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, ‘Love Again’

Here is a selection of some that are set to debut in October.

‘Beckham’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

This documentary series on the British soccer star takes us through never-before-seen footage, mapping out David Beckham’s meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom.

The series is all set to debut on October 4.

‘The Exorcist: Believer’: Theatres across Pakistan

Photo: Nueplex Cinemas

This sequel to the 1973 cult horror film will debut next month, and will feature Angela, and her friend Katherine, who show signs of demonic possession.

It unleashes a chain of events that forces single father Victor Fielding to confront the nadir of evil. Terrified and desperate, he seeks out Chris MacNeil, the only person alive who’s witnessed anything like it before.

Film is all set to debut in theatres on October 6.

‘Khufiya’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

This spy thriller features Bollywood actor Tabu returning to the small-screen as a secret agent alongside Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The story follows the story of mole in an intelligence unit that leads to the murder of an undercover spy, after which a hardened agent relentlessly pursues him to avenge the death.

The film is all set to debut on October 5.

‘Lupin’ - Part 3: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

The long-awaited return of the French heist drama series will finally debut in October, providing respite to the cliffhanger it last left on.

After exposing his nemesis Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) at the end of part two, Assane is on the run after being framed for murder. As the most wanted man in France, he goes into hiding. But being away from his ex-wife Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and son Raoul (Etan Simon) is too much, and he returns to Paris with an offer for them: leave the country and start again elsewhere.

The new episodes are all set to debut on October 5.

‘Fair Play’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Netflix bought this psycho-sexual financial thriller for a massive $20 million, following the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

‘Bridgerton’s’ Phoebe Dynevor stars as Emily, a financial analyst at One Crest Capital who’s secretly engaged to fellow hedge fund colleague Luke (Alden Ehrenreich). But their power dynamic shifts when the firm’s founder Campbell (Eddie Marsen) offers a coveted promotion to Emily and not to Luke, pushing their hidden relationship to its limits.

The film is all set to debut on October 6.

‘Frasier’: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

The beloved ensemble sit-com from the 1990’s, ‘Frasier’ became a historic staple in the golden decade for American TV network NBC.

Now, after almost 20 years of silence from the gaffe-prone, snobby psychiatrist, he returns for a new 10-episode series with part of its original cast returning with it. Dr Crane has returned to his televisual roots in Boston, Massachusetts, to surprise his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). But because of their differing personalities and lifestyles, Freddy isn’t overly delighted to see his father.

The limited series is all set to debut on October 12.

Popular sitcom ‘Frasier’ all set for sequel series in October

‘The Gilded Age’ - Season 2: HBO

Photo: HBO

This period drama, also considered the American version of ‘Downton Abbey’, is finally returning for another season after a long hiatus.

Focusing solely on the industrial golden age of New York City, the series follows a young woman, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) in 1882 New York, entering the rigid social scene. She is unwittingly drawn into the daily conflicts surrounding the new money Russell family and the established van Rhijn-Brook family, who are neighbors across 61st Street near Fifth Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

This season, the Russells continue to upend high society with their progressive social scheme and the Astors try to preserve the status quo. The series also stars Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski in leading roles.

The new season is all set to stream on October 29.