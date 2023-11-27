Almost 30 schools closed in Belgium due to bomb alert

BRUSSELS: Numerous Belgian schools in Brussels and the Brabant region will remain closed to pupils on Monday after a late Sunday evening bomb alert, the Wallonie-Bruxelles Enseignement administration body said on its web page.

GSK says blood cancer drug meets primary goal in late-stage trial

The 27 schools, which the organising authority decided to close “in strict compliance with the precautionary principle”, are being inspected by the police with further information expected throughout the day.