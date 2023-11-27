BAFL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
Nov 27, 2023
World

Almost 30 schools closed in Belgium due to bomb alert

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2023 02:03pm

BRUSSELS: Numerous Belgian schools in Brussels and the Brabant region will remain closed to pupils on Monday after a late Sunday evening bomb alert, the Wallonie-Bruxelles Enseignement administration body said on its web page.

GSK says blood cancer drug meets primary goal in late-stage trial

The 27 schools, which the organising authority decided to close “in strict compliance with the precautionary principle”, are being inspected by the police with further information expected throughout the day.

