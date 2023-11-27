BAFL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.42%)
BIPL 21.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-5.28%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.83%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 65.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.87%)
FABL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FCCL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
GGL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
OGDC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PAEL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.88%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PIOC 106.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.38%)
PPL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.93%)
PRL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 62.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.23%)
SSGC 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
TPLP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 85.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.08%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,108 Increased By 80.8 (1.34%)
BR30 21,224 Increased By 314.2 (1.5%)
KSE100 59,771 Increased By 684.3 (1.16%)
KSE30 19,873 Increased By 236.1 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

GSK says blood cancer drug meets primary goal in late-stage trial

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2023 01:18pm

British drugmaker GSK said on Monday its blood cancer drug Blenrep, when used as a second-line treatment in patients with myeloma, met its primary goal of progression-free survival in a late-stage trial.

In September, EU’s drug regulator recommended against renewing the conditional marketing authorisation for the drug, which GSK stopped selling in the US last year at the request of the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Blenrep had failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study last November, designed to show it was better than an existing treatment on the market.

The drug belongs to a category of treatments called antibody-drug conjugates, which are engineered antibodies that bind to tumour cells and then release cell-killing chemicals.

GSK raises $1.1 billion from Haleon stake sale

GSK said Blenrep, when combined with bortezomib plus dexamethasone, significantly extended the time to disease progression or death in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma - a type of blood cancer. Blenrep made about 10 million pounds ($12.46 million) in sales for the company in the third quarter.

British drugmaker GSK

Comments

1000 characters

GSK says blood cancer drug meets primary goal in late-stage trial

TAPI project gets special concessions

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Biden hopes for extension of Israel-Hamas truce as more hostages released

Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Malaysia to allow visa-free entry to Chinese, Indian nationals from Dec. 1

Bangladesh arrest thousands in ‘violent’ crackdown: HRW

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Read more stories