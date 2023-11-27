BAFL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
BIPL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.25%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
DGKC 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.76%)
FABL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.59%)
FFL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 103.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.07%)
HUBC 116.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.62%)
OGDC 107.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.65%)
PAEL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PIBTL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PIOC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.93%)
PPL 91.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.64%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 62.31 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.44%)
SSGC 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
UNITY 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
BR100 6,045 Increased By 17.8 (0.3%)
BR30 21,007 Increased By 96.4 (0.46%)
KSE100 59,271 Increased By 184.3 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,670 Increased By 33 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-27

Futures spread down 1,312bps

Recorder Review Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1,312bps to 13.58 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 98.9 percent to 315.05 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 158.38 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 70.5 percent to Rs 11.62 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.82 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX Trading activities Average daily traded value

Comments

1000 characters

Futures spread down 1,312bps

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

More captives, prisoners freed as Gaza truce extension mooted

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack

Prices of essential food items show upward trend

Karachi: anti-polio drive in seven districts to begin today

Indonesian envoy: Faisalabad business community hosts farewell dinner

OMAP urges ministry, Ogra to reconsider proposed weekly adjustments

PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories