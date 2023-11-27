Futures spread down 1,312bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1,312bps to 13.58 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 98.9 percent to 315.05 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 158.38 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 70.5 percent to Rs 11.62 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.82 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023