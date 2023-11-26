BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
Nov 26, 2023
Pakistan

SAU Syndicate considers 13-point agenda

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

HYDERABAD: The 115th Syndicate meeting of Sindh Agriculture University was held in the committee room of the university, on Saturday, which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, the 13-point agenda were considered in the meeting, and various decisions were taken.

In the meeting, the minutes of the 114th meeting of the Syndicate were confirmed, and the action report of the resolution passed in the same meeting was approved.

The Post Graduate Admission Policy for the academic year 2023-24 and the Admission Policy of the Undergraduate Degree Program for the academic year 2023-24 were approved. The House approved the recommendations of the 67th meeting of the Finance Planning Committee.

Various decisions were also taken on the budget and financial matters of Sindh Agriculture University and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College, Dokri, and the appointment of the chairman of the departments, and two vacant posts of ‘Person of Eminence’ for the selection board. The house discussed and taken decisions were taken regarding administrative matters and the budget, as well as a committee was also formed regarding the financial affairs of the university.

On this occasion, the nominated member of the Higher Education Commission Islamabad Prof. (Emeritus) Dr. A.Q. Mughal, Provincial Secretary of Universities and Boards Noor Ahmed Samo, a nominee of the College Education Department of Sindh Government, Ahsanullah Leghari, a nominated member of Sindh Higher Education Commission Imtiaz Qazi, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Member (Women) Ms. Sadiqa Salahuddin, Member Dr. Sarfraz Solangi, Members from Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Bachal Bhutto, Dr. Shabana Sartaj Tunio, Dr. Fahad Nazir Khoso and Registrar Ghulam Mohiyudin Qureshi participated.

