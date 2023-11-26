BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-26

IO must inform complainant about cancellation report of case: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has held that it is mandatory for an investigating officer to inform the complainant about the cancelation report of a case when he intends to close the investigation of the case.

The court passed this order in a petition of Ali Mansoor challenging the order of a magistrate who agreed with the cancellation report of a case registered by the Garden Town Police, Lahore.

The court set aside the impugned order of the magistrate and remanded the case back to the investigating agency for filing a fresh report and hoped that in future the investigating agency and prosecution shall comply with the mandatory provisions of law.

The court said Rule 24.7 of the Punjab Police Rules, 1934, envisages that no criminal case can be canceled without the order of a magistrate passed on a cancellation report duly submitted and forwarded by the concerned Superintendent of Police.

This precautionary measure has been provided in the rules to ensure fairness and impartiality in the investigation process, the court added.

The court observed that before parting with the judgment, it shall be appropriate to formulate the guidelines for the investigating agency, concerned prosecutors and magistrates regarding the preparation, forwarding and dealing with a cancellation report in connection with a criminal case.

The court said that the cancellation reports should reflect that the needful was done and the Punjab Police Rules were complied with in its letter and spirit. The court observed that the thumb impression of the complainant should also bear on the cancellation report of every criminal case forwarded by the concerned superintendent of police with his independent opinion to agree with the same. The court said the concerned prosecutor should not forward a cancellation report to the concerned magistrate if the same is not duly endorsed by the concerned superintendent of police.

The court said the concerned prosecutor should also forward the report after furnishing his independent opinion. The court said the magistrate concerned before adjudicating upon a cancellation report must issue notice to all the concerned to provide them an opportunity for a hearing to meet the requirement of the principle of natural justice.

The court said modern ways of communication should also be utilized to apprise the complainant regarding the closure of the investigation and its result. The court, therefore, directed the office to send a copy of this judgment to all the concerned for compliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court criminal case Ali Mansoor

Comments

1000 characters

IO must inform complainant about cancellation report of case: LHC

SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

RLNG, gas supply to Punjab plants: NPPMCL, SNGPL yet to implement ECC decisions

Rs423m TSG approved for targeted gas projects in Sindh

Customs agents, brokers and transporters: FBR abolishes ‘security’ condition for ATT containers

IHC to hear plea against Bajwa, Faiz, 2 journalists on Tuesday

Property attachment: AML law provides no such criteria?

Read more stories