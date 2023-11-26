BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-26

Gaza: Siraj criticises political leaders for ‘silence’

INP Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

PAKPATTAN: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has denounced the leadership of mainstream political parties for maintaining a conspicuous silence regarding Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Addressing a public gathering in Pakpattan on Saturday, he asserted that the ruling parties prioritized their own self-interests over the collective interests of the Ummah.

Sirajul Haq contended that the country’s ruling elite was hesitant to provoke the ire of the international establishment, fearing potential repercussions that could jeopardize their continued rule over Pakistan. He argued that the past governments led by the so-called democratic political parties had engaged in resource plunder, resulting in the deprivation of basic facilities for the masses.

He attributed the escalation of national debt, inflation, unemployment, and poverty to their flawed economic policies. The ruling elite safeguarded the future of their own progeny at the expense of the nation’s well-being, he said.

The JI leader emphasized the pivotal role of the upcoming polling day, urging the people to make good decisions about their fate. He cautioned against voting for parties that had already been tested, contending that doing so would effectively compromise the future of the country.

Appealing to the people, he encouraged them to cast their votes in favor of Jamaat-e-Islami in the upcoming February 8 elections. He envisioned the establishment of an Islamic welfare state that would actively champion the causes of Palestine and Kashmir.

Siraj pledged that, if elected, Jamaat-e-Islami would institute comprehensive accountability measures, emphasizing the urgent need for the rule of law. He criticized the established parties, asserting that they not only failed to provide solutions to the country’s problems but also exacerbated crises during their prolonged periods in power.

JI Central Punjab Emir Javed Kasuri and JI Youth President Rusal Khan Babar also addressed the audience.

Siraj set to embark on a two-day journey to southern Punjab from today aims to draw attention to the issues facing the region.

Gaza Sirajul Haq

Comments

1000 characters

Gaza: Siraj criticises political leaders for ‘silence’

SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

RLNG, gas supply to Punjab plants: NPPMCL, SNGPL yet to implement ECC decisions

Rs423m TSG approved for targeted gas projects in Sindh

Customs agents, brokers and transporters: FBR abolishes ‘security’ condition for ATT containers

IHC to hear plea against Bajwa, Faiz, 2 journalists on Tuesday

Property attachment: AML law provides no such criteria?

Read more stories