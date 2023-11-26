Gaza: Siraj criticises political leaders for ‘silence’

PAKPATTAN: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has denounced the leadership of mainstream political parties for maintaining a conspicuous silence regarding Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Addressing a public gathering in Pakpattan on Saturday, he asserted that the ruling parties prioritized their own self-interests over the collective interests of the Ummah.

Sirajul Haq contended that the country’s ruling elite was hesitant to provoke the ire of the international establishment, fearing potential repercussions that could jeopardize their continued rule over Pakistan. He argued that the past governments led by the so-called democratic political parties had engaged in resource plunder, resulting in the deprivation of basic facilities for the masses.

He attributed the escalation of national debt, inflation, unemployment, and poverty to their flawed economic policies. The ruling elite safeguarded the future of their own progeny at the expense of the nation’s well-being, he said.

The JI leader emphasized the pivotal role of the upcoming polling day, urging the people to make good decisions about their fate. He cautioned against voting for parties that had already been tested, contending that doing so would effectively compromise the future of the country.

Appealing to the people, he encouraged them to cast their votes in favor of Jamaat-e-Islami in the upcoming February 8 elections. He envisioned the establishment of an Islamic welfare state that would actively champion the causes of Palestine and Kashmir.

Siraj pledged that, if elected, Jamaat-e-Islami would institute comprehensive accountability measures, emphasizing the urgent need for the rule of law. He criticized the established parties, asserting that they not only failed to provide solutions to the country’s problems but also exacerbated crises during their prolonged periods in power.

JI Central Punjab Emir Javed Kasuri and JI Youth President Rusal Khan Babar also addressed the audience.

Siraj set to embark on a two-day journey to southern Punjab from today aims to draw attention to the issues facing the region.