KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 8.624 billion and the number of lots traded was 6,986.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.252billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.800 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.240 billion), Silver (PKR 483.093 million), Platinum (PKR 358.007 million), DJ (PKR 191.487 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 109.929 million), Japan Equity (PKR 67.287 million), Natural Gas (PKR 64.459 million), SP 500 (PKR 27.369 million), Brent (PKR 20.051 million) and Copper (PKR 9.696 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 71 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 130.876 were traded.

