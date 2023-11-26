BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
Blinken to attend NATO ministerial meeting on Russia, Balkans: US State Dept

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2023 12:09am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers next week to highlight the alliance’s commitment to Ukraine in its war against Russia, the State Department said on Saturday.

NATO is actively supporting Ukraine and Kyiv hopes one day to join the military bloc.

NATO itself is not at war with Russia, a situation which Western leaders say they want to avoid given Moscow’s vast nuclear arsenal.

Blinken says US to ‘maximise’ support to Ukraine

In a statement, the State Department also said Blinken would emphasize US support for democracy and regional stability in the western Balkans.

NATO is examining a more permanent ramp up of troop numbers in the region to keep tensions under control.

The meeting will take place from Nov 27-29 in Brussels.

