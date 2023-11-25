Markets Print 2023-11-25
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 24, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 24, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 59,086.35
High: 59,502.28
Low: 58,990.21
Net Change: 186.51
Volume (000): 289,170
Value (000): 14,625,161
Makt Cap (000) 1,948,091,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,831.93
NET CH (-) 83.35
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,210.02
NET CH (-) 68.29
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,000.04
NET CH (+) 155.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,630.23
NET CH (-) 24.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,345.72
NET CH (+) 8.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,168.49
NET CH (-) 8.49
------------------------------------
As on: 24-November-2023
====================================
