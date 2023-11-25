KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 24, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 59,086.35 High: 59,502.28 Low: 58,990.21 Net Change: 186.51 Volume (000): 289,170 Value (000): 14,625,161 Makt Cap (000) 1,948,091,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,831.93 NET CH (-) 83.35 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,210.02 NET CH (-) 68.29 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,000.04 NET CH (+) 155.22 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,630.23 NET CH (-) 24.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,345.72 NET CH (+) 8.08 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,168.49 NET CH (-) 8.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-November-2023 ====================================

