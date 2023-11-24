BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
Tesla ready to invest up to $2bn to build India factory, but with riders

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 06:37pm

BENGALURU: Tesla is ready to invest up to $2 billion to set up a factory in India if the government cuts import duty on its vehicles to 15% for the first two years of operations, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

Reuters reported in August that India is working on a new EV policy to slash import taxes to as low as 15% - compared to the current 100% on cars priced above $40,000 and 70% for the rest - in exchange for a commitment to some local manufacturing.

The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle (EV) maker is willing to invest up to $500 million if the government approves the reduced duty for 12,000 vehicles and up to $2 billion if the concession is for 30,000 vehicles, the ET report said, citing unnamed sources.

Tesla, Saudi Arabia in early talks for EV factory: WSJ

The government is examining the viability of Tesla’s proposal to invest $2 billion but wants to reduce the number of cars imported on a lower duty, compared to Tesla’s proposal, the Economic Times said.

Tesla, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, ministry of heavy industries, ministry of road transport & highways and the ministry of finance did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

