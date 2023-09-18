BAFL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
BIPL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (7.79%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.53%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
DGKC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.82%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HBL 95.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
HUBC 83.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.25%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
OGDC 95.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIOC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.83%)
PPL 72.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.65%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.99%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.02%)
SSGC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.01%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
TRG 88.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
UNITY 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,593 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,314 Increased By 80.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,803 Increased By 49.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,112 Increased By 20.5 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tesla, Saudi Arabia in early talks for EV factory: WSJ

Reuters Published September 18, 2023 Updated September 18, 2023 06:01pm

Saudi Arabia is in early talks with U.S. electric automaker Tesla to set up a manufacturing facility in the kingdom, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report comes just hours after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk to build a vehicle factory in Turkey, according to the country’s communications directorate.

Musk is also set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in California on Monday.

Saudi Arabia has been wooing Tesla with the right to purchase certain quantities of metals and minerals the company needs for its electric vehicles from countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, the report said.

The kingdom has been trying to shift its economy away from oil, while its sovereign wealth fund is the majority investor in Lucid Group, one of the EV startups looking to challenge Tesla’s dominance of the industry.

One of the proposals the kingdom is considering involves extending financing to commodities-trading giant Trafigura for a flailing Congo cobalt and copper project, which could help provide a potential Tesla factory with supplies, the WSJ report said.

Tesla and Trafigura did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund, the Public Investment Fund, declined to comment.

Musk said in May that Tesla would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year. It currently has six factories and is building a seventh in Mexico in northern Nuevo Leon state, part of the automaker’s push to expand its global footprint.

It has a goal to sell 20 million vehicles a year by 2030, up from around 1.3 million in 2022.

Saudi Arabia Elon Musk Tesla

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla, Saudi Arabia in early talks for EV factory: WSJ

Full court hears pleas against Supreme Court Act, proceedings streamed live

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cotton arrival surges 29.3% in first two weeks of Sept: PCGA

Pakistan’s REER index down 1.6% MoM in August, now stands at 90.1

Going green: Lucky Cement says it will install 37.6MW renewable energy projects

MCB Bank joins UBL and Meezan, says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Alibaba tells Erdogan it plans to invest $2 billion in Turkiye

Future of Discos: Govt advised to take stakeholders into confidence

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

Read more stories