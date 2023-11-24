BAFL 41.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

China hopes Russia will provide policy support to Chinese auto firms

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 10:21am

BEIJING: China hopes Russia will give policy support for Chinese automobile enterprises to produce, sell and operate in Russia, Chinese state media cited China’s ambassador to Russia as saying on Friday.

China will promote Chinese and Russian integration in the automotive industry supply chain, Ambassador Zhang Hanhui was cited as saying.

China is also willing to continue to give full play to the supply advantages of China’s automobile industry and continue to develop models adapted to the needs of the Russian market, he said.

China china russia relation Chinese automobile

