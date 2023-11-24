BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
Closure of businesses: Lahore businesspeople urge govt to reconsider its decision

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday rejected the government decision to close businesses in the morning hours of Fridays and Saturdays and a complete shut down on Sundays and urged the government to reconsider its decision.

In a statement, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that this decision, aimed at curbing smog, is expected to worsen the challenges faced by the business community who are already facing the high cost of doing business and various other hurdles.

Kashif Anwar asserted that the closure of businesses on designated days would not effectively contribute to the fight against smog.

Rather, it is anticipated to impose additional burdens on businesses, impacting their growth and the overall economy. He emphasized that addressing the issue of smog requires a comprehensive and multifaceted approach, with a focus on long-term sustainable solutions.

President LCCI highlighted several key strategies that could significantly contribute to smog mitigation. These include extensive plantation drives, emission control measures, stop crop burning residue, promotion of cleaner energy sources, improvement of public transportation, and raising awareness about pollution control measures.

President LCCI, Kashif Anwar proposed a collaborative effort involving various stakeholders to develop effective strategies to combat smog.

Expressing concern over the adverse effects of the closure decision on businesses and the economy, LCCI President appealed to Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to reconsider the decision. Instead, he urged the implementation of alternative approaches that prioritize sustainable, long-term solutions to tackle the issue of smog and underscored the importance of involving the business community and other relevant stakeholders in the decision-making process. He emphasized that a collective effort and shared responsibility are crucial to successfully combating smog.

Kashif Anwar urged for a holistic review of the current measures and the exploration of alternative strategies that align with the broader goal of achieving a pollution-free environment.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s stance aligns with the belief that sustainable and effective solutions are pivotal in addressing environmental challenges.

The emphasis on collaboration, long-term planning, and consideration of the broader economic impact reflects a commitment to finding balanced approaches that benefit both the environment and the business community, LCCI President said, adding the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed reservations about the recent decision to close businesses for specific hours to combat smog.

He said that LCCI advocates for a more comprehensive and collaborative strategy that prioritizes sustainable, long-term solutions, and calls upon Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to review the decision in favour of alternative approaches.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

