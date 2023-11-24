BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
BD journalist attacked while reporting on political clash

CPJ Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

NEW YORK: Bangladesh authorities must immediately and impartially investigate the recent attack on journalist Md Nahid Hasan while reporting on a clash between the youth and student wings of the ruling Awami League and hold the perpetrators accountable, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Wednesday.

On Monday evening, about 20 to 25 men attacked Hasan, a reporter for the news website Jagonews24.com, in the capital Dhaka, according to the local press freedom group Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media, news reports, and the journalist, who spoke with CPJ.

“The beating of Bangladeshi journalist Md Nahid Hasan appears to be the latest attack on the press by the ruling Awami League party’s youth and student wings,” said CPJ Asia Program Coordinator Beh Lih Yi.

“Bangladesh authorities must swiftly and transparently investigate this incident and take immediate action to end reprisals against the media by ruling party affiliates. Violence against journalists must end.”

