Two soldiers martyred in IED explosion

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers were martyred on Wednesday as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a convoy of security forces in Razmak area of North Waziristan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“Resultantly, two soldiers; Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah, 33, resident of district Karak and Lance NaikSajid Hussain, 30, resident of district Kurram embraced Shahadat,” said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.

It said that sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

