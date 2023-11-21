BAFL 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.33%)
World

Saudi crown prince: We demand a ‘serious’ peace process for a Palestinian state

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 08:06pm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia demands the start of a serious and comprehensive peace process to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman told a virtual summit of the BRICS group on Tuesday.

“The Kingdom’s position is constant and firm; there is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to the two-state solution,” Prince Mohammed said.

Riyadh was invited to the join the BRICS bloc earlier this year.

