Liga president Tebas resigns to run again in new elections

AFP Published 22 Nov, 2023 07:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MADRID: La Liga’s combative president Javier Tebas resigned from his post on Wednesday in order to run again in forthcoming elections.

“A few minutes ago I presented my resignation as president of La Liga, prior to the end of my term of office, which ends on 23 December,” Tebas said social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“A new electoral process will be opened in which I will stand again, so I will ask for the endorsement and trust of the clubs to take on the challenges that we are facing.”

La Liga said in a statement that an electoral commission will be appointed in a process starting immediately.

Griezmann helps Simeone celebrate Atletico deal in Villarreal comeback

Tebas is currently the only candidate for the elections, without a date as of yet, aiming for a fourth consecutive mandate.

The 61-year-old first became La Liga president in April 2013 and was re-elected to the post in October 2016 and again in December 2019.

A former president of Huesca, Tebas reformed the Spanish football television rights system in 2015 and centralised its sale, which was a first in Spain, where each club previously negotiated separately with broadcasters.

Tebas has also railed against a prospective European Super League project, now only supported by Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as the “financial doping” of state-owned clubs including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

