Griezmann helps Simeone celebrate Atletico deal in Villarreal comeback

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2023 12:49pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MADRID: An inspired Antoine Griezmann helped Atletico Madrid come from behind to beat Villarreal 3-1 in La Liga on Sunday.

The French forward netted his 300th strike for club and country in the win which keeps Atletico fourth, two points behind champions Barcelona, who beat Alaves earlier on.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone penned a new deal this week until 2027 and was able to celebrate in style, after Gerard Moreno put Villarreal ahead early on at the Metropolitano.

Axel Witsel, set up by Griezmann, levelled before the break and the Frenchman pounced to turn the game on its head after 80 minutes.

Substitute Samuel Lino wrapped up a 17th home win across all competitions five minutes later, further punishing managerless Villarreal, 14th, who sacked Pacheta this week.

“I’m very happy (that Simeone is staying), I think the coach is perfect for this club,” Griezmann told Movistar. “It’s great that they have reached a deal.”

The forward gave the credit for the win to Atletico’s substitutes, who revitalised the team in the late stages.

Griezmann and Morata double up as Atletico destroy 10-man Celtic

“It was hard for us, maybe because of tiredness, and so those on the bench have to come on like they did today,” added Griezmann. “It’s thanks to them we could get the two goals and take the three points.”

Atletico obliterated Celtic 6-0 in midweek in the Champions League but were set back early on by Moreno, who tucked home a rebound after a slick team move.

Witsel netted his first goal for Atletico in 44 league appearances in first-half stoppage time to send the teams in level at the break.

The Belgian capitalised at the back post after Griezmann flashed a low ball across the six-yard box.

Morata had a goal ruled out for offside as Atletico dominated the second half, eventually making their second breakthrough when Marcos Llorente crossed for Griezmann to tap in.

Simeone charged down to the corner flag to celebrate with his players, slapping Griezmann on the head several times in delight.

The coach was soon sprinting out of his technical area again when Lino wrapped up the win on a satisfying night for the Rojiblancos.

They are four points clear of fifth place Athletic Bilbao, despite having played one less game than their rivals at the top of the table.

Girona remain top of La Liga from second place Real Madrid after both won on Saturday, beating Rayo Vallecano and Valencia respectively.

