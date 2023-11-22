BAFL 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.91%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
DGKC 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
FABL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FCCL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
FFL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
GGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.25%)
HUBC 118.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.08%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PAEL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PIOC 105.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.45%)
PPL 89.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.12%)
PRL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
TRG 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.37%)
BR100 5,876 Increased By 26.7 (0.46%)
BR30 20,781 Increased By 102.1 (0.49%)
KSE100 57,595 Increased By 223.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,114 Increased By 67.4 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-22

‘One-state solution’: FO distances itself from Alvi’s statement

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 10:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has distanced itself from President Dr Arif Alvi’s ‘one-state solution’ statement related to Palestine issue — with caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani contending that the FO was not taken into the loop by the presidency before issuing these remarks.

Pakistan’s policy has always been in favour of two-state solution related to Palestine issue, the caretaker minister said on the floor of the house in the Senate session on Tuesday.

“One-state solution has never been Pakistan’s policy,” he said responding to a point of order raised by former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“I don’t know in what context did the president talk about one-state solution—we had to issue a clarification after the president’s statement,” he said, adding that the clarification had to be sent to the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) and the United Nations.

The caretaker foreign minister said that Rabbani’s point of order was justified, adding that the presidency did not consult the FO in connection with one-state solution statement.

Earlier, speaking on his point of order, Rabbani demanded president’s resignation over his statement proposing one-state solution in resolution of Palestine issue. On November 10, the presidency had issued a statement quoting President Alvi having proposed “one-state solution” to the Palestine issue during a telephonic conversation with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.

“If two states solution was not acceptable to Israel, then one state solution was the only way where Jews, Muslims and good percentage of Christians could live to exercise equal political rights,” the press release quoted Dr Alvi having said to the Palestine’s president.

However, only hours later, the presidency issued another statement which said that President Alvi assured his Palestinian counterpart that Pakistan would continue its support for resolving the Palestinian dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Meanwhile, caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, on behalf of caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, laid before the house the report on 1st Biannual Monitoring on the implementation of 7th National Finance Commission (NFC) Award (July-December 2021). Laying this report in the house is a mandatory constitution requirement under the relevant laws. The house was adjourned till Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Foreign Office FO UNSC President Dr Arif Alvi Jalil Abbas Jilani caretaker foreign minister Murtaza Solangi

Comments

1000 characters
Prometheus Nov 22, 2023 06:59am
President forbidden by Constitution to seek PM advice before he speaks or acts. This president came twi ce to Babu Bazar Aziz Tikka shop along with 300 escort to enjoy Hondee Tikka kabab. Shameful. Treason to act against state policy and UN resolution on Palestine.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman Nov 22, 2023 09:20am
Alvi is following imran policy.Its because hebjas orders from israel.These are puppets.need to send him to jail and get rid of people like this
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

‘One-state solution’: FO distances itself from Alvi’s statement

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

S African lawmakers vote to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel, shut embassy

IHC declares Imran’s jail trial illegal

CCoE all set to consider CTBCM final test run report

SBP adopts ‘VPN technology’ for DAP connectivity

Musharraf’s trial: SC says LHC not only disregarded but also invalidated its orders

Read more stories