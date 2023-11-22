BAFL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
BIPL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
DGKC 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FCCL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 96.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
HUBC 118.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.55%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
PAEL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.45%)
PPL 89.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
PRL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 5,874 Increased By 25 (0.43%)
BR30 20,776 Increased By 96.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 57,574 Increased By 202.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,102 Increased By 55.2 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-11-22

China says would be ‘serious mistake’ if Argentina cuts ties

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday it would be a “serious mistake” if Argentina were to cut ties, after the weekend presidential election victory in the South American country of a right-wing libertarian who has said he will not deal with communists.

Argentinian president-elect Javier Milei has criticised China as well as Brazil, which are among his country’s most important trading partners. A few months ago, Milei likened the Chinese government to an “assassin” and said the people of China were “not free”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing that the development of bilateral relations with Argentina had been showing good momentum, and it would be a “serious mistake” for Argentina to cut ties with countries such as China and Brazil.

Diana Mondino, an economist tipped to become foreign minister in the Milei administration, said Argentina would not join the BRICS grouping, that includes China and Russia, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency cited her as saying.

Argentina was among six countries invited to become new members of the BRICS, a bloc whose members also include Brazil, India and South Africa.

Mondino told RIA Novosti that Argentina would “stop interacting” with the governments of China and Brazil, when asked whether Argentina would encourage exports and imports with those countries.

Mao, asked by reporters about Mondino’s remarks, said: “The two sides have strong economic complementarity and huge potential for cooperation.”

“China is willing to continue to work together with Argentina to promote the stability and long-term development of bilateral relations.”

Milei’s tough talk on China stands in sharp contrast with a vow of cooperation by the outgoing president, Alberto Fernandez, who visited Beijing last month and hailed China as a “true friend” of Argentina.

China argentina Chinese government BRICS Mao Ning Javier Milei

Comments

1000 characters

China says would be ‘serious mistake’ if Argentina cuts ties

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

S African lawmakers vote to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel, shut embassy

IHC declares Imran’s jail trial illegal

CCoE all set to consider CTBCM final test run report

SBP adopts ‘VPN technology’ for DAP connectivity

Musharraf’s trial: SC says LHC not only disregarded but also invalidated its orders

‘One-state solution’: FO distances itself from Alvi’s statement

Read more stories