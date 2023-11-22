BAFL 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
Jordan believed to have 8 participants in 120,000 tons of wheat tender

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

HAMBURG: Eight trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 metric tons of wheat which closed on Tuesday, traders said in initial assessments.

Participants were believed to be CHS, Cargill, Viterra, Cerealcom Dolj, Nestwise, Ameropa, Grain Star and MC Food, they said. No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders said.

Shipment in the tender, seeking hard wheat, is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations are in 2024 between Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-29.

