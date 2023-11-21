BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PM forms body comprising experts from PCCC

Zaheer Abbasi Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has approved formation of a committee under the Ministry of Climate Change (PCCC) comprising experts from Pakistan Climate Change Council.

The decision was taken during the second meeting of Pakistan Climate Change Council presided over by the caretaker prime minister on Monday.

The committee will work to create a comprehensive policy framework for the formation and trading of carbon credits market in Pakistan and will work to make it more effective.

The council was also informed in detail about Pakistan's participation, agenda and plan of action for COP-28 to be held in the United Arab Emirates this month.

The meeting was also suggested that COP cell should be established to make a strong case of Pakistan regarding the effects of climate change globally besides that a cabinet committee should also be formed to organise and make effective measures regarding climate change across the country.

The caretaker prime minister while agreeing to both the proposals directed the concerned authorities to ensure measures in this regard.

The meeting was further informed that Pakistan will also present a report on the threats posed by climate change and the government measures to prevent it in COP-28.

The meeting was also briefed on the establishment of Pakistan Pavilion for the conference and the activities organised there.

The meeting was also briefed on policy guidelines for trade in carbon markets of Pakistan as well as about a comprehensive policy framework that is being made in consultation with all relevant government agencies, NGOs and civil society, which will be implemented soon.

Under this, a strategy is being formed under the supervision of experts in this field to make trading of carbon credits in the carbon markets in Pakistan easy and useful for the country, the meeting was told.

The caretaker prime minister appreciated the initiatives of the Ministry of Climate Change, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all related institutions. The prime minister directed to complete the above measures within a specified period.

Kakar said that Pakistan's share in increasing global climate change is less than one per cent, but Pakistan is one of the most affected countries and last year, one third of Pakistan's population was affected by floods as a result of climate change.

Climate change is a national security threat to the developing countries like Pakistan, he added and wanted that short-term, medium-term and long-term frameworks should be prepared to deal with it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

