Conference on ‘Financial Crime in Digital Age’ to be held on 25th

KARACHI: A conference on “Financial Crime in the Digital Age” organised by Eastnets, a global provider of compliance and payment solutions for the financial services sector, to be held on November 25 in Karachi.

The primary focus of the conference will be to address the emerging challenges of financial crime in the digital era and exploring innovative technological solutions and best practices for enhancing financial crime detection and prevention capabilities.

This will involve leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing.

The conference will bring together experts, regulators, and industry practitioners to discuss the challenges and trends in combating financial crime in the rapidly evolving digital payments landscape, including the growing threat of fraud and money laundering.

The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and case studies on different topics. Some of the key speakers of the event are and Sirajuddin Aziz Banking Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Pakistan, Nadeem Hussain, Chairman Pakistan Fintech Network, Kashif Bokhari, Co-Chairman Fraud Prevention Forum Pakistan Banks’ Association and Hazem Mulhim, Founder & CEO Eastnets.

The conference is expected to foster collaboration and information sharing among various stakeholders, including payment service providers, financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, and regulators.

