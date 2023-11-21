BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,821 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 20,599 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.22%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-21

Conference on ‘Financial Crime in Digital Age’ to be held on 25th

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:02am

KARACHI: A conference on “Financial Crime in the Digital Age” organised by Eastnets, a global provider of compliance and payment solutions for the financial services sector, to be held on November 25 in Karachi.

The primary focus of the conference will be to address the emerging challenges of financial crime in the digital era and exploring innovative technological solutions and best practices for enhancing financial crime detection and prevention capabilities.

This will involve leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing.

The conference will bring together experts, regulators, and industry practitioners to discuss the challenges and trends in combating financial crime in the rapidly evolving digital payments landscape, including the growing threat of fraud and money laundering.

The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and case studies on different topics. Some of the key speakers of the event are and Sirajuddin Aziz Banking Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Pakistan, Nadeem Hussain, Chairman Pakistan Fintech Network, Kashif Bokhari, Co-Chairman Fraud Prevention Forum Pakistan Banks’ Association and Hazem Mulhim, Founder & CEO Eastnets.

The conference is expected to foster collaboration and information sharing among various stakeholders, including payment service providers, financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, and regulators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Crime in Digital Age financial services sector payment solutions financial crime

Comments

1000 characters

Conference on ‘Financial Crime in Digital Age’ to be held on 25th

Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

Bonds rally to highest level in over a year

Urea: TCP in talks with Russian firm

PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’

Customs’ values on imported almonds, walnuts revised

Tax incentives for aviation sector on the cards

Trade facilitation: country achieves major milestone

‘Civilians’ trial in military courts’: MoD urges SC to set aside Oct 23 order

Issues of member firms: OICCI seeks intervention of PD, Ogra

Major oil and gas reserves discovered at Shah Bandar

Read more stories