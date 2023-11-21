BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Indian capital resumes some activities despite hazardous air, river foam

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:02am

NEW DELHI: India’s capital Delhi re-opened schools and some building sites on Monday amid signs of receding air pollution, although it remained classified as hazardous, while a toxic foam besmirched stretches of the Yamuna river flowing through the city.

The world’s most polluted capital resumed its annual battle on pollution this month, despite government pledges to improve. Monday’s air quality index (AQI) of 336 was down from Thursday’s level of 509, but still “hazardous”, Swiss group IQAir said.

Children wore masks on the way to school, after a closure of nearly two weeks to protect them from pollution, while Hindu devotees celebrating a festival trudged through the smoggy morning for a dip in the river, undeterred by the white foam, which authorities have described as toxic.

The foam comes from sludge and untreated waste, said a former adviser to the Delhi government, adding that the city’s water board was spraying a food-grade chemical to control it.

“The foam is not lethal by nature,” said the former official, Ankit Srivastava, an environmental engineer. “You will not die by consuming it, but you would fall ill.”

On Sunday, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai told reporters that construction work on public infrastructure projects could resume, although with curbs on activities that blow dust through the air.

Those remarks followed Saturday’s revocation of emergency measures ordered on Nov. 5 to keep air quality from worsening, including a ban on all building activity, which were eased after index levels improved.

