Reform plan: Govt likely to set up ‘Customs Board’

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government is likely to constitute a special Customs Board to manage the affairs of Pakistan Customs under the ongoing reform plan.

Under the tax reform programme, five federal secretaries including Finance, Industries and Production, National Food Security, Commerce, and Interior will be ex-officio members of the Customs Board.

Sources said that FBR Chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana recently briefed Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on the reform agenda of the FBR.

The government has also reportedly decided to create a new post of “Member Appraisement” in the Customs Department to separate the appraisement from operations and enforcement.

According to the sources, the government also has plans to add more sectors in the Track and Trace System under the new reform framework.

Moreover, the tax authorities will also introduce an electronic invoicing system to designated sectors to monitor the entire supply chain and reduce or eliminate the risk of smuggling.

