SNGPL disconnects more connections in Punjab, KP & Islamabad

LAHORE: SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 144 connections while 158 under billing cases processed; Rs 8.69 million fines imposed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 41 connections on illegal use of gas and another 9 on use of compressor. The team also imposed fine of Rs 1.69 million against gas theft and under billing cases.

In Bahawalpur the company disconnected one connection on the use of compressor.

The regional team in Multan disconnected 6 connections on illegal use of gas, 78 under billing cases have been processed. The team imposed fine of Rs 0.16 million against gas pilfers.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 47 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 3.47 million against gas theft and under billing cases and lodged one FIR against gas thief. The regional team in Islamabad disconnected 7 connections on illegal use of gas.

In Sahiwal, one connection was disconnected on illegal use and amount of Rs 0.01 million against gas theft cases.

In Faisalabad 10 under billing cases processed and 6 connections were disconnected on illegal use while another two on compressor use and amount of Rs 0.04 booked against gas pilferes.

The team disconnected 1 connection on illegal use of gas and 4 on the use of compressor and fine imposed 0.3 million against gas pilferes in Sialkot. In Sargodha team disconnected one connection on illegal use of gas while 35 under billing cases have been processed and amount of Rs 0.02 against under billing cases.

The team of Sheikhupura disconnected 13 connections on illegal use of gas while another 1 on use of compressor and 34 under billing cases have been processed and amount of Rs 2.93m against under billing and gas theft cases.

In Gujranwala 3 connections on illegal use of gas and 1 on compressor use and also imposed fine 0.07 million against gas theft cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023