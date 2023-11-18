BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Truckers urge EU to end Ukraine access deal

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2023 01:07pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WARSAW: Trucking representatives from Central Europe on Friday called on the EU to end a transport agreement with Ukraine that they said has led to unfair competition from the war-torn country.

The joint statement – signed by the presidents of Czech, Hungarian, Lithuanian, Polish and Slovak road transport associations – was addressed to their transport ministers and the European Commission.

The Central European hauliers want to reinstate the use of EU entry permits for Ukrainian trucks, a system waived by the bloc following Russia’s assault against Ukraine.

Practical implementation of the agreement that eased EU access rules is “harming the competitiveness of EU road transport operators”, they said.

“Hereby we ask and urge all decision makers involved to consider termination or significant changes to the current EU-Ukraine arrangement,” they added.

Trucking representatives in Poland have been protesting the issue for almost two weeks via blockades of major border crossings with Ukraine.

Germany says EU won’t reach ammo target for Ukraine

The 12-day protest has caused huge queues on both sides of the border.

The truckers have met with representatives of the European Commission and the Ukrainian and Polish governments in a bid to solve the dispute.

However on Thursday Kyiv said the parties had failed to reach an agreement in the latest round of talks.

Kyiv has rejected the demand to renew the need for EU entry permits for Ukrainian hauliers.

It has said the protests harm both the Polish and Ukrainian economies.

Europe Ukraine Poland KYIV European Commission’s Truckers

Comments

1000 characters

Truckers urge EU to end Ukraine access deal

Ashiana Housing case: court acquits Shehbaz Sharif

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Israel renews warning for Gazans to flee southern city

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Read more stories