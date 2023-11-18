BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-18

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

Rizwan Bhatti Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

KARACHI: All bidders of the urea import tender, conducted by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), have matched the lowest bid price and extended bids validity up to Monday.

Following the directives of the federal government, the state-run grain trader - TCP initiated urea import to ensure uninterrupted supply during the Rabi season in the domestic market as the National Fertilizer Development Center has estimated over 0.5 million metric tons of urea shortage in the Rabi season.

Accordingly, TCP invited bids from the international urea suppliers for the import of 200,000 metric tons directly or through their local offices or representatives having capacity to supply urea in bulk through worldwide sources, on CFR Karachi or Gwadar as per TCP’s shipment schedule.

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

The tender was opened on Monday and some five international suppliers submitted offers for the supply of urea. A bidder, namely Syed Allauddin & Company, regretted. Lowest bid of $389.9 per metric ton was submitted by ABG Trading and it was agreed to supply 100,000 metric tons of urea. West Trade International offered to supply 50,000 metric tons of urea at $ 394.49 per metric ton at Karachi and $ 404.90 per metric ton for Gwadar. Another bid was received from Key Trade for supply of 100,000 metric ton urea at $405.50 per metric ton.

Agri Commodities offered to supply 200,000 metric tons urea at $414 per metric ton and SAMSUNG quoted $419 per metric ton for Karachi and $ 420 per metric ton for Gwadar port for supply of 50,000 metric tons.

As per tender’s terms and conditions, bids less than the quantity of 30,000 metric tons will not be accepted and total quantity of urea must reach the designated ports in Pakistan in accordance with the shipment schedule given in the tender document.

Sources said as the lowest bid was received for the half of the tender’s quantity, the other bidders agreed on price matching and supply of remaining quantity.

In addition, on the request of the TCP, all bidders have extended bids’ validity period for another four days. Initially, the bids validity was for three days, ie, Nov 16, 2023, however, now the validity has been extended up to Monday Nov 20, 2023.

Sources said as the federal government is making efforts to import the urea on a government-to-government basis and the final decision will be taken in a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet to be held on Monday. Therefore, the TCP has so far not taken any decision on the tender and bidders have been asked for the bids’ validity.

The ECC has already taken the decision to import 200,000 metric tons of urea aimed at avoiding any shortage in the domestic market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC Federal Government TCP urea urea import Rabi season

Comments

1000 characters

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories