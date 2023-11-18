BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-18

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Terence J Sigamony Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has reconstituted the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) to improve the efficiency of judiciary in Pakistan.

According to the statement issued by the SC PRO on Friday, the committee will be headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, a judge of the Supreme Court, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, another SC judge, will be a member. The judges from the High Courts and the Federal Shariat Court will also be part of the committee.

The NJAC will work towards the digitalisation of the court’s processes and records, introducing mobile applications for better access to justice and improve case management.

The committee aims to automate and integrate the judiciary and also introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the legal processes and research. It will prepare a national plan based on technology and AI to improve the efficiency of service delivery of the judiciary.

CJP explains what does not constitute legal proceedings

Justice Mansoor believes that the justice sector in Pakistan should take advantage of the new developments in technology. The world has moved from the age of the industrial revolution to the era of technological transformation, and the justice sector in Pakistan needs to invest in state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, modern training programmes, and robust measures for better administration of justice.

Justice Mazhar thinks that the digitisation of the justice sector is only the beginning of the transformative change they envision for the legal system. As they move forward, they remain committed to continually enhancing their digital capabilities, further improving access to justice, and ensuring a transparent and efficient legal process for all.

Justice Shah was a judge and later chief justice of the Lahore High Court during his tenure established a Resource Centre and launched a distinctive automation project that resulted in the successful deployment of Case Flow Management System. Similarly, Justice Mazhar took several initiatives to equip the High Court of Sindh with IT technology.

The NJAC is a sub-committee of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC), which is an apex body responsible for improving the performance of the administration of justice, harmonising the judicial processes and standards, and ensuring a skilled and efficient judiciary.

The chairman of NJPMC is the chief justice of Pakistan. The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan acts as the Secretariat of the NJPMC and supports NJAC in its work.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court SC judiciary SC judges CJP Qazi Faez Isa NJAC

Comments

1000 characters

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories