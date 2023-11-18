FPCCI elections 2024: BMP group finalises list of candidates

LAHORE: The ruling group of Businessmen Panel (BMP) in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has officially finalized its all candidates on all slots, nominating Muhammad Ali Shaikh as the presidential candidate for the FPCCI annual elections for 2024, and Abdul Ghani Usman from Karachi for the vice presidency, Tauqeer Malik, Rafiq Sulaiman and Muhammad Imran Khan from Associate Class, Aoun Ali Syed from Haripur Chamber (KP) and Mehboob Nasir from Punjab Chamber (Bahawalpur) were nominated for Vice President respectively.

While addressing an introductory ceremony here at a private hotel, BMP central chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said that the work of the last three years is in front of everyone, as before we will fulfil the trust of the business community.

We have shown the work, we have advocated the issues of traders and industrialists, if the policies are right, then the economic affairs will be right, the government should reformulate the policies, as export-based policies should be made instead of imports.

Increasing the price of electricity and gas every time is not the solution to the problem and instead the theft of electricity and gas should be stopped and distribution of free electricity to some particular areas and classes should be stopped.

He said that good governance and accountability should be adopted. There is a need to work to exploit natural resources of wind, solar and green energy. He said that the BMP-nominated candidates are experts in their fields, educated, experienced and aware of the issues of the business community. They understand the solution and have the ability to look into the eyes of the rulers instead of reading odes in praise of the rulers like the opposition group.

FPCCI Presidential candidate Muhammad Ali Sheikh said that we will make the FPCCI further better. I will not get any personal benefit for myself or for any of my friends like in my previous periods and I will solve the problems of the business community across the country including small towns.

Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that the business community has trusted us for 3 consecutive years; we will not hurt their trust, as our honour lies in solving the problems of the business community.

Federation Chamber President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while addressing the participants said that we did exemplary work last year, focused on research and development, built a grand Federation Chamber building in Lahore. He said that allegations of irregularities were levelled in the Federation and all the records from DGTO were investigated and nothing was found. He expressed his profound confidence that the environment in the business community across Pakistan is such that BMP will clean sweep the upcoming elections; as BMP has earned the reputation of the true representatives of trade, industry and services across all sectors.

The Executive committee and general body members from all over Pakistan, 48 out of 58 voters of Lahore alone were present. Regional Chairman Punjab Nadeem Qureshi, Vice President Rifat Malik, Zakaria Usman (Chairman Sindh Region), Riaz Khattak (Chairman Capital Region), Khawaja Shahzeb Akram (Chairman Punjab), Khurram Saeed, Sultanur Rehman, Women Chamber Group Leader Dr. Shehla Javed Akram, Former Chairman. Salim Bhalar, Nawab Shahzad Ali Khan, Rawalpindi Chamber Group Leader Sohail Altaf and Asad Sahib, Sheikh Aslam from Gujranwala, From the capital region, Mirza Abdul Rehman, ex-President Lahore Chamber Muhammad Ali Mian, Mian Abuzar Shad Chairman Piaf Fahimur Rehman Saigol, Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber Zafar Mehmood, Vice President Lahore Chamber Adnan Khalid Butt along with traders and industrialists and GB, EC Prominent personalities of the members participated.

