BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Wahab Riaz appointed as new chief selector of Pakistan cricket team

BR Web Desk Published November 17, 2023 Updated November 17, 2023 07:35pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former fast bowler Wahab Riaz as the new chief selector of the national men’s selection committee.

His first assignment would be the selection of the national men’s squad for the three-match Test series against Australia from December 14 to January 7 in Australia and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand from January 12 to 21 in New Zealand, PCB said in its statement.

The development comes after the previous chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned from his post on “clash of interest” allegations. As per reports, a players’ management company is registered with the PCB, in which Inzamam is also reportedly a partner.

Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket

Wahab, who made his international debut in 2008, represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is picking up 237 wickets and scoring 1200 runs across the three formats.

According to PCB statement, he was Pakistan’s second-most successful bowler in World Cups, registering 35 wickets across three editions of the marquee event.

“I am honoured to assume the role of chairperson for the national men’s selection committee and I extend my gratitude to Chairman PCB Management Committee, Mr Zaka Ashraf, for entrusting me with this responsibility,” the former left-arm pacer, Riaz was quoted as saying in the PCB statement.

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain

Wahab Riaz added that his primary goal would be to give weightage to the top performers in domestic cricket and announce well-rounded squads equipped with the necessary skillsets.

“I will always be available to the players for feedback and advice,” he said.

PCB Pakistan cricket team Pakistan Cricket Board Wahab Riaz

Comments

1000 characters

Wahab Riaz appointed as new chief selector of Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan’s battered bonds rally again on fresh IMF hopes

Inter-bank: rupee records back-to-back gains against US dollar

Use of force by any militia, group unacceptable: COAS

Open-market: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israeli PM Netanyahu says attempts to minimise civilian casualties ‘not successful’

KSE-100 retreats 334 points but stays above 57,000 level

Ministry of Defence challenges Supreme Court’s military trial verdict

Afghans driven from Pakistan rebuilding lives from ‘zero’

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Read more stories