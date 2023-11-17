Wahab Riaz appointed as new chief selector of Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former fast bowler Wahab Riaz as the new chief selector of the national men’s selection committee.

His first assignment would be the selection of the national men’s squad for the three-match Test series against Australia from December 14 to January 7 in Australia and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand from January 12 to 21 in New Zealand, PCB said in its statement.

The development comes after the previous chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned from his post on “clash of interest” allegations. As per reports, a players’ management company is registered with the PCB, in which Inzamam is also reportedly a partner.

Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket

Wahab, who made his international debut in 2008, represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is picking up 237 wickets and scoring 1200 runs across the three formats.

According to PCB statement, he was Pakistan’s second-most successful bowler in World Cups, registering 35 wickets across three editions of the marquee event.

“I am honoured to assume the role of chairperson for the national men’s selection committee and I extend my gratitude to Chairman PCB Management Committee, Mr Zaka Ashraf, for entrusting me with this responsibility,” the former left-arm pacer, Riaz was quoted as saying in the PCB statement.

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain

Wahab Riaz added that his primary goal would be to give weightage to the top performers in domestic cricket and announce well-rounded squads equipped with the necessary skillsets.

“I will always be available to the players for feedback and advice,” he said.