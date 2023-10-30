Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq resigns after ‘clash of interest’ allegations

Pakistan cricket team’s Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq on Monday resigned from his post after facing a “clash of interest” allegations.

His resignation comes amid the national team’s ongoing World Cup campaign, and almost three months after his appointment for the crucial post.

As per reports, a players’ management company has been registered with the PCB, in which Inzamam is also reportedly a partner.

Inzamam arrived at the PCB office in Lahore on Monday to meet the PCB chairman, after he was called for an explanation. However, the meeting could not be held. Disappointed with the development, the chief selector submitted his resignation.

Inzamam also confirmed the development during an interview on SAMAA TV programme ‘Zor Ka Jor’.

“Allegations were made that I had a conversation with the [Pakistan cricket] board. Today, I went to the board and asked them to hold an inquiry if they had any doubts.

“Later I got a call that they had formed a five-member committee,” Haq said, adding that he subsequently decided to step down from the post until the committee completed the probe and its proceedings.

He added that he was willing to “sit with the PCB” once the inquiry concluded.

“We are cricketers and we are available all the time to serve the country. Since I am facing an inquiry, and as the nature of my job is, I should step down and let them conduct the probe,” the former skipper stated.

He went on to say that it was painful when people passed comments without any evidence. “I am a human and it hurts. I have a 20-year cricket career during which I represented Pakistan. I am not someone who people don’t know. When such allegations are levelled, it hurts.”

Meanwhile, a PCB spokesperson declined to comment on the matter at this stage.

In recent times, national cricket has been marred by different controversies that apparently came to light after the Green Shirts below the par performances in the last four matches of the World Cup.

Last week, the cricket board called back the team’s media manager Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi midway through the ICC World Cup 2023.

A source privy to the matter had confirmed to Business Recorder that Nagi had been asked to report at the PCB headquarters in Lahore.

PCB’s Media Consultant, Umar Farooq Kalson, travelled to India on an urgent basis. Kalson joined the team in Chennai on Friday to replace Nagi for the remainder of the World Cup.