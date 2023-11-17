India’s forex reserves come off seven-week highs

India’s foreign exchange reserves snapped a two-week gaining run and fell to $590.32 billion as of Nov. 10, easing from the seven-week highs, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

Reserves contracted by $460 million in the past week, following a total increase of $7.3 billion over the preceding two weeks.

Fluctuations in foreign currency reserves are influenced by the RBI’s intervention and the rise or fall in value of foreign assets.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

India’s external sector has remained viable, with a modest current account deficit (CAD) financed by resilient capital flows, one of the least volatile currencies in the world and healthy foreign exchange reserves, the RBI said in its latest monthly bulletin released on Thursday.

For the week the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had hit a record low of 83.42 against the dollar.

The currency settled at 83.27 on Friday, little changed for the week.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------- Nov 10 Nov 03 2023 2023 ---------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 522,004 521,896 Gold 45,515 46,123 SDRs 18,011 17,975 Reserve Tranche Position 4,791 4,789 ----------------------------------------------------- Total 590,321 590,783 -----------------------------------------------------