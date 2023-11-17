Asian Development Bank approves $250mn for power transmission network

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $250 million in loans to improve and expand the power transmission network in Pakistan’s Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, read a statement released on Friday.

ADB said that its Power Transmission Strengthening Project will help reinforce the stability of the national grid by increasing its transmission capacity.

As per the multilateral institution, the project will expand the high-voltage transmission network to close 500 kilovolt (kV) and 220 kV transmission lines loops and reduce transmission losses in Punjab’s Lahore city by replacing old transmission lines.

“Reliable power supply is essential to inclusive, sustainable economic growth, and it will also provide economic opportunities to rural communities,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.

“We are pleased to continue supporting Pakistan in its efforts to achieve energy security while improving energy efficiency.”

ADB said that the project will complement its ongoing support to the National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) aimed at ensuring energy security, climate resilience, and increased transmission capacity to deploy sufficient, reliable, clean, and cost-effective energy.

“Improving the management of the national transmission system of Pakistan is another key objective,” it said.

The bank said that the project will also enhance the project and financial management of NTDC, as well as its capacity to incorporate climate resilience in planning and operations.

“To promote gender equality and women’s involvement in the energy sector, ADB will develop guidelines for mentorships, conduct awareness campaigns, establish childcare centers, and provide technical training to female staff in the NTDC,” said ADB Senior Energy Specialist Takhmina Mukhamedova.

“This project also includes livelihood skills development for women in the project areas to improve their economic opportunities, and training for local communities to enable them to respond to climate-induced natural hazards.”

Last month, ADB approved technical assistance of $2 million for “Preparing the Sindh Coastal Resilience Sector Project.”

The project will focus on the Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin districts. Conditions in these districts have been degraded by a confluence of environmental factors, resulting in land subsidence, flooding, erosion, and saline intrusion, ADB said back then.