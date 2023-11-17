Pakistan re-elected to Unesco Executive Board for 2023-27

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was re-elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) for the term 2023-2027.

“Pakistan’s re-election is a testament to its longstanding support for and constructive role at the United Nations,” Foreign Office said in a statement here on Thursday.

It stated that Pakistan values the ever-relevant and crucial role of Unesco as a universal forum to promote the intellectual and moral solidarity of mankind and advancement of global peace and development through education, science, culture, and communication.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023