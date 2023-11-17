BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-17

Punjab govt announces new steps to overcome challenge of smog

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

LAHORE: Announcing measures to cope with the smog challenge in the provincial capital, the Punjab government announced that educational institutions and government offices will be closed in Lahore on Saturday, while markets will open after 3 pm on that day.

Air filter units will be installed at 12 places in Lahore and a high-powered environmental commission will be established to stem the smog. Experts from Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan and Punjab University have been contacted for artificial rain. A team of Chinese experts to eliminate smog in Beijing has been invited to visit Lahore for consultation.

With the support of the Chinese Consul General, research and technology will be used to control smog in consultation with Chinese experts. Another special technical team of the Punjab government will leave for Almaty on Wednesday to reduce smog.

In 30 days free registration of Qingqi rickshaws will be done and then a crackdown will be launched against unregistered Qingqi rickshaws. A ban will be imposed on buying fuel bikes at the official level, now only electric bikes will be bought. An environmental lab will be established for the first time in Punjab. Checking of sub-standard fuel has been expedited in all districts including Lahore.

The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said the police and the Transport Department have been ordered to launch a crackdown on petrol pumps selling substandard petrol. In Pakistan 10% of crop residue is burnt while India burns 90% of crop residue.

In India there is no control on the prevention of residue burning which is leaving an adverse effect on us, he said.

He said the farmers will be given modern machinery to destroy crop residues so that we can remain safe from environmental pollution in years to come. The team headed by the Chief Secretary will ascertain modern machinery for the farmers. We will buy modern machinery for the farmers in collaboration with the banks.

A high-powered commission is being set up to deal with environmental challenges. The high-powered Environmental Commission will fight environmental pollution.

Moreover, the Environment Department has sealed 3495 industrial units, registered more than 2 thousand FIRs and fined Rs 220 million.

The police in the anti-smog campaign has imposed a fine of Rs 210 million and the transport department has imposed a fine of Rs 40 million. Police, Transport Department, Environment, district administration and other relevant institutions will continue their anti-smog crackdown.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

smog Punjab govt

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt announces new steps to overcome challenge of smog

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

DII initiative: ECC allows release of Rs5bn

Ogra and PRL ink ‘crucial’ agreement

Afghanistan: Govt will continue to find ways to facilitate transit trade: FO

Appropriate levels of authority: Secretaries’ body seeks guidelines from ministry

Read more stories