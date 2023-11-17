Punjab govt announces new steps to overcome challenge of smog

LAHORE: Announcing measures to cope with the smog challenge in the provincial capital, the Punjab government announced that educational institutions and government offices will be closed in Lahore on Saturday, while markets will open after 3 pm on that day.

Air filter units will be installed at 12 places in Lahore and a high-powered environmental commission will be established to stem the smog. Experts from Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan and Punjab University have been contacted for artificial rain. A team of Chinese experts to eliminate smog in Beijing has been invited to visit Lahore for consultation.

With the support of the Chinese Consul General, research and technology will be used to control smog in consultation with Chinese experts. Another special technical team of the Punjab government will leave for Almaty on Wednesday to reduce smog.

In 30 days free registration of Qingqi rickshaws will be done and then a crackdown will be launched against unregistered Qingqi rickshaws. A ban will be imposed on buying fuel bikes at the official level, now only electric bikes will be bought. An environmental lab will be established for the first time in Punjab. Checking of sub-standard fuel has been expedited in all districts including Lahore.

The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said the police and the Transport Department have been ordered to launch a crackdown on petrol pumps selling substandard petrol. In Pakistan 10% of crop residue is burnt while India burns 90% of crop residue.

In India there is no control on the prevention of residue burning which is leaving an adverse effect on us, he said.

He said the farmers will be given modern machinery to destroy crop residues so that we can remain safe from environmental pollution in years to come. The team headed by the Chief Secretary will ascertain modern machinery for the farmers. We will buy modern machinery for the farmers in collaboration with the banks.

A high-powered commission is being set up to deal with environmental challenges. The high-powered Environmental Commission will fight environmental pollution.

Moreover, the Environment Department has sealed 3495 industrial units, registered more than 2 thousand FIRs and fined Rs 220 million.

The police in the anti-smog campaign has imposed a fine of Rs 210 million and the transport department has imposed a fine of Rs 40 million. Police, Transport Department, Environment, district administration and other relevant institutions will continue their anti-smog crackdown.

