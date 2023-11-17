Two uplift projects in Lahore near completion

LAHORE: Work is speedily underway on the Cavalry Ground underpass and the Ghorra Chowk flyover and both the developmental projects in Lahore are near completion.

The Cavalry Ground underpass will be completed on November 25 while the Ghorra Chowk flyover will be completed on December 7 thanks to interest taken by the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

The CM Thursday visited the sites of both the projects and reviewed the progress made so far as well as the quality of construction work. He directed that water be regularly sprinkled on the projects’ sites.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that after the completion of these projects, there would be a signal-free corridor between Gulberg’s Center Point and Ghorra Chowk, Defence Morr which would greatly benefit residents of Kalma Chowk, CBD, Cavalry Ground, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Walton areas of the city.

Commissioner Lahore division and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chief engineer LDA and the contractor briefed the CM about these projects.

Central Business District Authority’s Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin informed the CM that Ghorra Chowk flyover consists of three lanes.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Hassan Murad and Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar also accompanied the CM.

