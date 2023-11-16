BAFL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.67%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.27%)
DGKC 67.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.88%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FCCL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
FFL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
GGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.4%)
HBL 97.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.56%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.24%)
LOTCHEM 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 109.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.05%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.27%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PIOC 112.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.13%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (4.67%)
PRL 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.57%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.96%)
SSGC 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
TRG 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.46%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (12.86%)
BR100 5,839 Increased By 54.3 (0.94%)
BR30 20,668 Increased By 259.2 (1.27%)
KSE100 57,165 Increased By 484.6 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,131 Increased By 130.3 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Lenovo posts another revenue decline as PC demand remains slow

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 10:20am

HONG KONG: China’s Lenovo Group Ltd on Thursday posted a 16% fall in revenue for the three months through September, meeting market expectations, as supply for personal computers (PCs) continued to outstrip demand.

Lenovo’s quarterly revenue fell 16% to $14.41 billion from the same period last year, marking the fifth consecutive quarter that the world’s largest PC maker has suffered a sales decline as it continues to digest excess inventory accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The result compared with the $14.45 billion average of seven analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

China stocks fall as geopolitical fears offset stronger economic data

In May, Lenovo reported 14% revenue decline for the year through March, its first annual fall since 2019, following a pandemic-induced boom for electronics manufacturers.

Lenovo Group

Comments

1000 characters

Lenovo posts another revenue decline as PC demand remains slow

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Momentum continues at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 57,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints CEO, MD to finalise $52m deal

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

Oil prices down on US crude build, China demand worries

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Read more stories