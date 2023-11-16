BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 15, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 16 Nov, 2023 08:18am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt cuts petrol price by Rs2.04, HSD by Rs6.47

Read here for details.

  • Cabinet approves levy of 40% tax on banks’ windfall profit earned during 2021-22

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on first review for 9-month Stand-By Arrangement

Read here for details.

  • Gold continues winning streak, gains Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan capable of responding to challenge posed by non-state actors: caretaker PM

Read here for details.

  • Cement body urges govt to stop implementation of axle load regime

Read here for details.

  • Faizabad dharna: Govt forms new fact-finding commission

Read here for details.

  • Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

Read here for details.

