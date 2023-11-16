Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt cuts petrol price by Rs2.04, HSD by Rs6.47

Cabinet approves levy of 40% tax on banks’ windfall profit earned during 2021-22

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on first review for 9-month Stand-By Arrangement

Gold continues winning streak, gains Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan capable of responding to challenge posed by non-state actors: caretaker PM

Cement body urges govt to stop implementation of axle load regime

Faizabad dharna: Govt forms new fact-finding commission

Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

