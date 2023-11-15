BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Govt cuts petrol price by Rs2.04, HSD by Rs6.47

  • The new prices go into effect on November 16
BR Web Desk Published November 15, 2023 Updated November 16, 2023 12:05am

The caretaker government on Wednesday announced a reduction of Rs2.04 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs6.47 per litre in that high-speed diesel (HSD).

The new petrol and diesel prices will be 281.34 and 296.71 per litre, respectively. The new prices go into effect on November 16, 2023.

In addition, kerosene oil and light-diesel oil prices were lowered by Rs6.05 and Rs9.01 per litre, respectively.

Due to lower international prices, petrol, and HSD prices were expected to decline by Rs8 to Rs10 per litre each.

The government kept the petrol and HSD prices the same on October 31. At retail, petrol and HSD prices reached a historic Rs331 to Rs333 per litre between August 15 and September 15.

The rate for petrol and diesel was subsequently reduced by Rs52 and Rs26 per litre, respectively, with effect from October 1 and 16.

