Pakistan capable of responding to challenge posed by non-state actors: caretaker PM

BR Web Desk Published November 15, 2023 Updated November 15, 2023 02:56pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Kakar said on Wednesday that Pakistan is fully capable of responging to challenges posed by non-state actors.

The interim PM said this while addressing the Margalla Dialogue titled “Evolving World Environment Charting the Course for Our Future” in Islamabad today.

“We do not have to rely on the outside security apparatus to take on the challenge. Pakistan is confident and self-reliant,” he said.

He further said that the country’s defense capabilities have “reduced to minimum the external aggression”.

While talking about Pakistan’s neighbor, the PM said that India’s ideology is specifically targeting the religions of Islam and Christianity.

Muslims flee Indian business hub after religious clashes, attacks

“Not only the minorities are being targeted in India, what happened in Canada is a very initial expression of these challenging and dangerous political ideas.”

PM Kakar further said that on the economic front, Pakistan has a great potential to be channelized and tapped.

Referring to the immense natural resources, the caretaker PM pointed out that these can be brought to use to register a huge economic success story.

Dossier on repression of minorities in India

Meanwhile, the interim PM unveiled a dossier on the repression of religious minorities in India, prepared by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

PM Kakar said that India was creating instability in the region, adding that Pakistan is emerging as a responsible state and will continue to play a positive role for world peace.

The dossier explains how instances of majoritarian violence have been inflicted on religious minorities since 2014 in India.

It reveals that 294 incidents of extremism against minorities occurred in the year 2021 alone, adding that dozens of historical mosques in India are under threat and over 1,600 mosques are facing a media campaign.

