Export industry: MD SNGPL assures APTMA team there will be uninterrupted gas supply

LAHORE: Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Amer Tufail has assured APTMA of incessant supply of gas with full pressure to export industry to ensure uninterrupted production and export of textile goods to fetch maximum foreign exchange for the country.

He further said that the entire export industry availing system as well blended with RLNG would be charged the tariff at the ratio of 50:50 for the month of November.

Amer Tufail added that export industry has always been extended high priority on gas supply and advised those APTMA member mills to apply for gas connections, not having earlier ones.

With reference to applicability of tariff on such new connections and enhancement of load, he informed APTMA that clarification would be sought from the Ministry of Petroleum shortly to settle the issue.

He clarified that it would not be possible to continue the blend for the period starting from December up to March due to non-availability of natural gas during the winter months and the industry would be charged at the RLNG rate, notified by OGRA on monthly basis.

He was talking to a delegation of the Association led by Chairman Kamran Arshad, Senior Vice Chairman Asad Shafi, Vice Chairman Ahmed Shafi, former Chairman Adil Bashir, Aamir Sh and Secretary-General Raza Baqir. In this meeting MD SNGPL was assisted by the entire senior management of SNGPL.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman APTMA pointed out the confusion prevailing in the industry with regard to gas tariff for the upcoming winter months after tariff rationalization by the Federal Government. He also inquired about the status of gas supply during the winter season, starting from December 2023.

The issue of gas tariff with system gas/RLNG blend for gas connections prior June 2022 as well as gas tariff for post June 2022 connections with or without zero rating FBR certificates was also discussed in detail. Chairman suggested the MD SNGPL to accommodate APTMA certificates for the facility of gas supply to the zero rating industrial units.

MD Sui Northern Gas said the SNGPL lacks the mechanism of determining eligibility for new connections or load enhancements, which necessitates the intervention of the Commerce and Energy Ministries to devise eligibility framework. He assured of seeking clarification in this regard from the Ministry as well.

The issues related to new gas connections for prime users, redressal of faulty meter, excessive and erroneous charging on account of slow/faulty meters, and low gas pressure were also discussed in detail.

He said that all out efforts are being made for uninterrupted supply of gas to the entire industry, especially to the export oriented sectors, including the APTMA member mills.

He appreciated the role of the textile industry in creation of jobs, attracting new investment and uplifting exports of the country. He acknowledged that any interruption in energy supply not only halts manufacturing processes but also retards exports causing grave set back to valuable foreign exchange reserves.

He assured that all issues and irritants highlighted by APTMA would be sympathetically looked into on top priority and SNGPL would leave no stone unturned to ensure hassle free supply of gas to exporters of the country.

Amer Tufail added that all field formations of SNGPL have been directed to always remain vigilant and alert to attend to the issues of export industries without any delay.

To address all issues of export industry, it was decided that SNGPL would nominate a focal person and similarly Raza Baqir was nominated focal person from APTMA. It was agreed that focal persons of APTMA and SNGPL would hold periodic meetings to resolve any gas related issues of textile industry.

